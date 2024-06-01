Jeep’s low-cost electric SUV to share platform with new Fiat Panda?

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares recently announced that Jeep is developing a compact electric SUV that could cost less than $25,000. Apparently, this model, which will probably be smaller than the Avenger, will be developed on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform. This is the same platform as the new Citroen C3 and also the new Fiat Panda, which will be unveiled on July 11, 2024, on the occasion of Fiat’s 125th anniversary.

Will the future low-cost Jeep be a sort of Fiat Panda?

The new low-cost Jeep SUV is expected to be about 4 meters long and have a square shape, which in some ways could be similar to the Citroen C3 and also the new Fiat Panda. The same platform was also used for the Opel Frontera and the new Citroen C3 Aircross, so the dimensions could be even larger than expected.

According to the latest rumors, it could be the successor to the Jeep Renegade, which will receive a new generation that should increase its size to distance itself further from the Avenger. Obviously, the car, while sharing many elements with the other twin Stellantis cars, would have its own characteristics and peculiarities in order to ensure a family feeling with the rest of the Jeep range.

It will therefore be a new option for Stellantis customers who will be spoiled for choice in the compact SUV segment in the coming years, both in terms of electric and internal combustion engines. We will therefore see what other innovations will emerge about this future model from the American car manufacturer and how similar it will actually be to the next Fiat Panda, with which it will share a platform and probably also a large part of the engine range.