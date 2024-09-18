Jeep Wrangler, new 4xe Hybrid power features of MY25

If there is one car that has been completely iconic until now for the off-road sector, it is the big Jeep Wrangler. Now with model 2025, the car and the U.S. manufacturer have every intention of becoming a big player again for its target segment. The Jeep Wrangler, therefore, is making a comeback with the new model for 2025. The DNA will, of course, be intact, but the new MY25 Wrangler will have all the features to impress the competition and return to the top of the world rankings.

Off-road legend evolves

This new Wrangler was built using a strong ladder frame, equipped with a five-link suspension, rigid axles and available consumer electronic locks. A setup that gives the MY25 Wrangler all the potential to tackle any terrain to the fullest. For those even more demanding, a Dana full-float axle is also available, an 8,000-pound WARN winch, which holds a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.

The 100:1 reduction ratio comes in as the best in class, which can safely provide traction that is nothing short of unstoppable even when tackling the most extreme conditions. For this type of ratio, it means that for every 100 revolutions of the first element (such as the engine), the second element (such as a drive shaft) makes only one revolution. In practical terms, this system serves to slow down the speed of the element, which rotates 100 times slower than the first element. In addition, it increases the rotational force (torque), which is multiplied by a factor equal to the ratio of the reduction, i.e., the element that turns more slowly can exert a much greater force.

When it comes to the interior of the Wrangler MY25, however, we find it very enriched with many new elements of comfort and advanced technology. The infotainment system present is the Uconnect 5, which features a 12.3-inch touchscreen. It also offers fully comprehensive connectivity, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless. The seats have been made of Nappa leather, which are also 12-way electrically adjustable to ensure that the consumer is comfortable even on longer trips, as well as being perfect for off-roading. Safety has also been put first, with blind spot monitoring, rear cross-track detection and adaptive cruise control.

Engines, 4xe plug-in hybrid and many new features

Also the available range of engines for the MY25 Wrangler has been expanded to make more choice available to customers. In fact, in addition to the tried-and-true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, an efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the powerful 6.4-liter HEMI V8, which delivers an impressive 470 horsepower, have also been made available. But the novelty that is creating the most buzz for this new Jeep Wrangler model is definitely the 4xe plug-in hybrid version, which combines a turbocharged gasoline engine with two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack.

Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition for high performance

For those who are particularly fond of high performance, the Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition, definitely represents the top of the model range. The car has a powerful 6.4-liter HEMI V8, and is characterized primarily by its Xtreme 35 off-road package that includes 17-inch wheels, 35-inch all-terrain tires, a 1.5-inch liftgate, and a 4.56 deck ratio.

Yet there is no end of new features for this new 2025 version. All new versions of the Wrangler will in fact now come standard with power locks and power windows. Also available is a brand new color for the exterior called ’41,’ which takes inspiration from the olive green hue that characterizes military vehicles. To top it off, another excellent convenience is the new ventilation function that has been introduced. This enables the consumer to pre-heat or pre-cool the cabin through the simple use of a mobile application. The Jeep Wrangler MY25, with this innovation aims to remain at the top of the market, aiming to still be the first choice for those looking for the perfect off-road car.