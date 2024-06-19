Jeep Wrangler 392 will return in 2025 due to high demand

Jeep Wrangler 392, the fastest and most powerful Wrangler ever, is back by popular demand for the 2025 model year. “When the news came in March that the Jeep Wrangler 392 was coming to the end of its run, comments from our customers showed that the Jeep community wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the V-8-powered Wrangler just yet,” said Bill Peffer, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. “The Jeep brand listened to its customers and will continue with the 392 Final Edition in the 2025 model year.”

Jeep will bring back the Wrangler 392 due to high customer demand

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler 392 is the fastest and most powerful Wrangler ever, featuring a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine exclusive to the category that delivers 470 horsepower, a standard 8,000-pound capacity Warn winch, 11.6 inches of ground clearance, 34.5 inches of water fording, heavy-duty rock sliders, Trail Rated capability in any condition with a two-speed Selec-Trac transfer case, intuitive full-time four-wheel drive, wide-track heavy-duty Dana 44 axles with Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials, and electronic front sway-bar disconnect.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition will continue to offer much of the standard equipment from the 2024 392 Final Edition, including exclusive hood and fender vent decals, black Nappa leather-trimmed seats, special monogrammed shifter medallion and swing gate placard, standard 8,000-pound capacity Warn winch, half-inch suspension lift, heavy-duty rock sliders, standard Xtreme 35 package with 17-inch beadlock-capable bronze wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich off-road tires.

The Mopar triple hoop grille guard and Mopar Jeep 83-piece tool kit will remain exclusive to the 2024 model year Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition. Production of the 2025 Jeep Wrangler 392 will begin in the first quarter of 2025, with ordering opening by the end of 2024.