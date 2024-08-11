Dodge Hemi Daytona Coupe: the car that seems to come from Mars goes up for auction

A 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona Coupe will be auctioned by Mecum Auctions during the Monterey, California, sale session, scheduled for Saturday, August 17. It is one of 70 examples produced and one of 22 four-speed models of its kind, all manufactured in 1969. The figures for this rarity, as one might expect, are very high, with estimates ranging from 1.7 to 2 million dollars.

Dodge Hemi Daytona Coupe: a 1969 example goes up for auction

The car comes from the “Nevada Collection” and appears to be in excellent condition. Under the hood, it houses a 425-horsepower V8 engine, which delivers its power to the rear drive wheels with vibrant exhaust notes. The dark green body color matches the green vinyl interior. The black-colored rear spoiler creates a nice chromatic contrast. The look is dazzling, thanks also to the extensive restoration carried out in recent years. Built at the Hamtramck plant in Michigan, this Dodge Hemi Daytona Coupe belongs to one of the most spectacular car families ever born in the United States of America.

In its bodywork, the attention given to aerodynamic science clearly emerges. The car being auctioned by Mecum Auctions is the one from the series with the highest number of options, based on available information. It was probably ordered with a custom setup by the original dealer, Dodge City Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona.

Today, it offers itself to the temptation of purchase by some wealthy enthusiast with generous finances who wants to add a special piece to their personal collection. All this comes with the added value of a series of unique options and luxury accessories, which confer an even greater dose of exclusivity to this Dodge Hemi Daytona Coupe, destined to capture the scene at many automotive events with the power of its charisma.