Jeep Wrangler stays ahead of Ford Bronco in 2025 sales

Over the past few years, the renewed duel between Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco has become one of the most closely followed rivalries in the U.S. automotive scene. Two icons with removable roofs, authentic off-road hardware and a clear focus on adventure, both have attracted a growing base of enthusiasts. Yet, when the 2025 sales figures were finalized, the outcome confirmed a familiar trend: the Wrangler remains the reference point in terms of overall volume.

During the 2025 calendar year, Jeep delivered 167,322 Wrangler units in the United States, posting an 11 percent improvement compared to 2024. This growth came despite a challenging market environment marked by elevated interest rates and persistent pricing pressures. Momentum was particularly strong at the end of the year, with nearly 40,000 units sold in the fourth quarter alone, driven by incentives and updated trim offerings that kept demand high.

Jeep Wrangler outsells Ford Bronco in 2025, retaining segment leadership

Ford also had a strong year. Bronco sales reached 146,007 units, representing a notable 33.7 percent year-over-year increase. The final quarter contributed more than 36,000 vehicles, underlining Ford’s success in sustaining interest in the Bronco lineup. While the growth rate clearly favored Ford, the overall sales tally still leaned toward Jeep, and total volume continues to be the key metric when defining segment leadership.

One of the Wrangler’s core strengths lies in its extensive lineup. From entry-level Sport versions to trail-focused Rubicon models, customers can choose among multiple body styles, trims, and powertrains. This flexibility allows Jeep to cater to a broad audience, from newcomers to experienced off-roaders who demand serious capability straight from the factory.

Equally important is the Wrangler’s historical weight. More than just an SUV, it traces its lineage directly back to the original CJ models that shaped the concept of four-wheel-drive utility in the United States. For many buyers, that authenticity carries real value, making the Wrangler a deliberate choice rather than just another option in the SUV market.

The surrounding ecosystem further reinforces its appeal. Few vehicles can match the Wrangler’s aftermarket depth, with decades of accessories, upgrades, clubs, and events forming a strong ownership culture. This sense of community often plays a decisive role for enthusiasts planning to personalize their vehicles from the outset.

That said, the Bronco has firmly established itself as a credible and growing alternative. Its contemporary styling, balanced road manners, and capable off-road packages have clearly resonated with buyers, as reflected in its strong 2025 performance. Competition between these two nameplates continues to energize the segment and benefits off-road fans on both sides.

In the end, though, the numbers once again told a consistent story. In a year where both models performed well, the Wrangler finished ahead in U.S. sales, reinforcing its long-standing position at the top of the off-road SUV segment. As the decade progresses, the rivalry is set to intensify, but for 2025, the crown remains firmly with Jeep.