Jeep Wagoneer S EV sales slump amid record discounts: what went wrong?

Stellantis is heavily banking on its new STLA Large platform, designed to underpin a wide range of vehicles across its many brands. But controversy hasn’t been far behind, with critics accusing the company of churning out “copy-paste” models too similar to French counterparts from Peugeot and Citroën. While the next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio launches have been pushed back, Jeep has already rolled out its 100% electric variant: the Wagoneer S. To put it mildly, things haven’t gone as planned.

Stellantis: Jeep Wagoneer S struggles with sales and record discounts

Despite high expectations, the Wagoneer S has proven puzzling for the U.S. market. The decision to use the same name as the gasoline-powered Wagoneer has created confusion among buyers, and sales have struggled to gain traction as a result.

According to Electrek, several U.S. dealers are offering steep discounts to move Wagoneer S inventory. In Minnesota, for example, a trim originally priced at $67,790 is being offered for just $39,750, a markdown of nearly $28,000. In Georgia and Illinois, discounts hover around $24,000.

This trend highlights dealer reluctance toward EVs, as many remain more comfortable selling traditional gasoline-powered models with higher profit margins. Still, the problem may not lie entirely with the dealerships, but with the product itself. The Wagoneer S may not be the model the American market truly wanted, particularly in the large SUV segment, where loyalty to combustion engines remains strong.

A representative from Stellantis dealer group CDG put it bluntly: “Stellantis has invested heavily in EVs from iconic American brands like Jeep and Dodge, but consumers aren’t convinced yet. We’re left with expensive EVs that require massive discounts to move, squeezing already thin margins, while competitors continue to thrive with profitable gas models.”

According to this view, the issue is less about sales networks and more about product strategy. Meanwhile, EV sales overall continue to rise across the U.S. market, leaving the open question: will the Wagoneer S eventually win over buyers, or will it remain a symbol of Stellantis’ ambitious but uncertain electric push? For now, the deep discounts suggest dealers are more focused on clearing inventory than celebrating a breakthrough.