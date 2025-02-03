Jeep will unveil a new version of the Wagoneer S at the Chicago Auto Show

Jeep is preparing to make its entrance at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show with a new version of the Wagoneer S, designed to make the model more accessible to a broader audience. The brand’s goal is to offer a more affordable alternative to the “Launch Edition,” which is currently available with a starting price of $70,795.

Jeep will present a new, more affordable Wagoneer S at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show

According to rumors, the new variant could be the Wagoneer S Limited, featuring slightly simplified equipment and a lower price, estimated around $66,995. This strategy would allow Jeep to reduce the gap with direct competitors, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which starts at $54,995, offering a more competitive option in the high-end electric SUV market.

Although Jeep hasn’t released detailed information about the new model, they have confirmed that the new version of the Wagoneer S will be officially presented. To boost sales, the brand has already applied discounts of over $12,000 on the Wagoneer S, but competition remains fierce. The introduction of a more affordable variant could expand the pool of interested customers and strengthen Jeep’s presence in the premium electric SUV sector.

In addition to announcing the new Jeep Wagoneer S variant, Jeep’s presence at the Chicago Auto Show includes their Camp Jeep display, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Stellantis will also present other vehicles at the event, including the Dodge Charger Daytona and the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which is expected to be one of the most interesting in the automotive sector thanks to its incredible range.

Compared to other industry events, Chicago’s program doesn’t seem particularly rich, especially when compared to the Detroit Auto Show, which had highlights such as the North American Car, Utility Vehicle, and Truck of the Year awards, along with previews of the Ford Mustang RTR and Mustang GTD Spirit of America. The 2025 Chicago Auto Show will be open to the public from February 8 to 17. In recent hours Stellantis also announced a change in Jeep‘s CEO.