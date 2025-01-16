Ram cancels long-range 1500 REV model to focus on Ramcharger

In recent weeks, Ram announced that they postponed the launch of the 1500 REV, their fully electric pickup, to focus on the Ramcharger with range extender, a technology currently more popular in the market. Now, according to MoparInsiders, it appears that the Ram 1500 REV Long Range has been cancelled.

Ram cancels Long Range version of electric 1500 REV to make room for Ramcharger

Following the cancellation of the Chrysler crossover last week, it seems that Stellantis is reevaluating its entire electric vehicle strategy for the future. The Ram 1500 REV, in its Long Range version, was supposed to feature a 229 kWh battery pack, which would have allowed the pickup to travel up to 500 miles (804 kilometers) on a single charge.

This model would have been best-in-class regarding range, making it a very attractive option. The Ram 1500 REV with a 168 kWh battery and 350-mile (563-kilometer) range on a single charge remains on track for production, although it’s currently unclear if this will be the only version in the lineup. This model, thanks to its 800-volt DC fast-charging technology, will be able to add 110 miles (177 kilometers) in just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifically because of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which will have a range of approximately 690 miles (1,100 kilometers) on a single charge and full tank of fuel, it seems the brand no longer considers the Long Range version of the 1500 REV necessary, at least for now. The Ramcharger offers 663 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, which will allow the range-extender pickup to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 km/h) in 4.4 seconds. Its 92 kWh battery and onboard 130 kW generator powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine will enable it to travel up to 690 miles (1,110 kilometers).

Like any respectable Ram, the towing and payload capacities will be impressive: up to 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) for towing and 2,625 pounds (1,191 kilograms) for payload. This vehicle is therefore suitable for both work and leisure, eliminating the range anxiety that overwhelms drivers. The Ram 1500 REV, as announced in recent weeks, has been delayed to 2026, while orders for the Ramcharger will open in the first half of 2025.