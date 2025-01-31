Stellantis returns to the 2025 Chicago Auto Show

The 2025 Chicago Auto Show, scheduled from February 8-17 at McCormick Place, will offer a wide range of activities and experiences for auto enthusiasts. Stellantis, with its brands Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo, will be among the main attractions with numerous new releases and exclusive test drives.

Among the most anticipated premieres, the electric Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S will be available for testing on the Chicago Drives Electric track. Camp Jeep, celebrating its 20th anniversary, will offer an interactive off-road course with exciting obstacles like the Off-Camber Bridge, the Crevasse, and the opportunity to see live Jeep concepts from the Easter Jeep Safari.

The Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand’s first global electric SUV, delivers 600 HP and accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, with over 300 miles of range. During the show, a new version will be announced, with free test drives available to the public.

The Dodge Charger Daytona, with its electric motor producing up to 670 HP, is the fastest Dodge ever, accelerating from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. It maintains the brand’s distinctive character thanks to the revolutionary Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, which reproduces the classic muscle car sound.

Among Stellantis‘ innovations, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger stands out with its record range of 690 miles thanks to an innovative series hybrid system. Equipped with a 92 kWh battery and a 130 kW generator, it offers 663 HP and a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds. The pickup will be available in the second half of 2025. Ram 1500 and Ram Heavy-Duty receive significant updates, with the debut of the Ram 1500 RHO, designed to offer the best performance/price ratio among off-road pickups.

The city-oriented Fiat 500e offers 150 miles of range and fun, agile handling. Among the new releases is the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, which combines Italian elegance and craftsmanship.

The Chrysler Halcyon concept car previews the brand’s future with an aerodynamic design and cutting-edge technological solutions, including a butterfly-opening roof and interiors made with 95% sustainable materials.

Chrysler celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Stow ‘n Go seating system, which revolutionized the minivan segment. During the show, visitors can participate in the Pacifica Stow ‘n Go Challenge, a timed competition to test the cargo capacity of the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Family Adventure Vehicle Edition.

Chicago Auto Show participants can get behind the wheel of various vehicles for outdoor test drives, after registering with a valid driver’s license. With interactive exhibits and global premieres, Stellantis confirms its role as a key player in this edition of the show.