Jeep: Bob Broderdorf replaces Antonio Filosa as CEO

Jeep has appointed Bob Broderdorf as its new CEO. With over 25 years of experience leading iconic American brands like Ram and Dodge, Broderdorf comes to this position after serving as Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. His leadership has been distinguished by his ability to drive growth and profitability through strong dealer relationships, innovative marketing strategies, and effective strategic planning.

Jeep leadership changes: new CEO announced

Broderdorf succeeds Antonio Filosa, who will maintain oversight of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brands in his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Stellantis Americas regions. “We are excited to appoint Bob to lead the legendary Jeep brand forward during this transformative time,” said Antonio Filosa, COO for Stellantis Americas regions. “Having had the pleasure of working closely with him over the years, I couldn’t be more confident in Bob’s leadership. Since November 2024 alone, Bob has increased Jeep brand market share by 16% and reduced inventory by more than 30% in the United States. The growth plan Bob has established for North America has laid a strong foundation for the 2025 launch, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside him to bring more Jeep vehicles globally than ever before.”

In the new organizational structure, Broderdorf will lead a unified leadership team that integrates North American and global operations into a single group responsible for sales, operations, products, communications, and marketing. In this context, Mike Koval has been appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Sales Operations. Koval brings significant experience, having recently served as Senior Vice President of Mopar North America and previously as CEO of Ram, where he achieved significant successes in sales and market share.

“I am honored to take on the role of Jeep brand CEO to build upon the strong foundation established by Antonio and the team,” said Bob Broderdorf, new Jeep brand CEO. “Leading a brand with such a rich history is both a privilege and a responsibility. This year, we will strengthen the brand with a strategic investment of over $3 billion across the company to rebuild trust with our dealers and introduce new products that will resonate with our customers. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive a transformative evolution for the Jeep brand.”