Dodge Charger Daytona rocks massive 26-inch wheels

Dodge Charger Daytona is experiencing some delivery problems. This hasn’t stopped one of its very first customers from modifying it with classic tuning that includes enormous wheels. We’re all aware of how these elements help better dress most modern cars, making them stand out from their traditional designs, but in the United States, people often go overboard with sizes that are increasingly close to those of old wagon wheels seen in Far West movies.

This Dodge Charger Daytona specimen gets massive 26-inch wheels

The implications are negative both for the car’s appearance, which loses notes of elegance, and for comfort on board, because with wheels of these dimensions, every speed bump or road surface irregularity becomes dramatic. For the Dodge Charger Daytona featured in this story, the owner chose 26-inch Forgiato wheels, beautifully crafted, which complete the look of his coupe, whose body is painted red.

This is the first complete reinvention of the model in almost two decades: a change of epic proportions, given the vehicle’s charisma and its deep-rooted place in the collective imagination as an iconic model of American tradition, though it has received much criticism precisely because of the introduction of a completely electric model.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack (shown in Bludicrous) and Dodge Charger Daytona R/T (shown in Peel Out) represent the first–ever all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand.

The Dodge Charger Daytona was taken by the buyer to Sammy’s Tire workshop in Illinois to be equipped with the new 26-inch wheels and corresponding tires. It seems their style was specifically developed for electric cars, so as not to negatively impact aerodynamic flow, a parameter that affects range. We can imagine that in the coming months, as deliveries increase, there will be many modified Dodge Charger Daytonas.

Let’s remember that in its base version, the American coupe is powered by an electric motor with a 94 kWh battery pack. The maximum power output is 462 horsepower, delivered to the ground through an all-wheel drive system. This translates to a 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.7 seconds and a range of up to 317 miles on a single charge.

Then there’s the Scat Pack version, also electric and all-wheel drive, which benefits from 630 horsepower. The 0-60 mph acceleration happens in just 3.3 seconds at the expense of range, which drops to 260 miles on a single charge.

This year should also see the arrival of the Dodge Charger with a combustion engine, made possible by the versatility of the STLA Large platform, which can accommodate various energy systems. Probably the internal combustion versions will collect the majority of orders, also in light of the change in direction on EVs, with a specific measure, on the first official day of work by the new President of the United States Donald Trump, who returned to the White House for his second term after four years of absence.