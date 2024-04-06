Jeep: undisputed SUV leader in Brazil

The American automaker Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, has had great success in Brazil, registering significant growth in the SUV segment. During the first quarter of 2024, market share was 14.3 percent, and more than 25 thousand units were sold in the first three months of 2024. A growth of 1.4 percentage points compared to the last quarter of last year.

Jeep, sales boom in Brazil. Here are the key SUV players

Jeep, only for March registered a 5.1 percent market share in the total market. But for SUV segment only it registered a share of 13.7 percent, with 8,907 units enrolled. Taking over the podium, winning the victory, is Jeep Compass, a mid-size SUV that comes in first in both the month and year 2024 rankings. In fact, 3,971 units were sold in March, with a 29.9 percent share among midsize SUVs. Moreover, looking at the first three months of 2024, the Compass already has 11,600 units sold and a 33 percent market share in its category, being the best-selling model in the country since the beginning of the year.

The Jeep Renegade has also been able to carve out a leading role for itself in the B-SUV market. In the last three months of 2023, the model experienced a surge in its market share, positioning itself as the most popular choice in this segment. This positive trend continued in the first quarter of 2024, with a further increase in sales. In detail, over 10,400 units of Renegade were registered in the first three months of the year, capturing a market share of 8.9 percent. This is an excellent result that represents an increase of 2.1 percentage points over the same period last year.

And even Jeep Commander has carved out its place in the segment. The first quarter of 2024, in fact, was a very successful period for Jeep Commander, which confirmed itself as a true giant in the large SUV segment.

With more than 3,200 units registered, the Commander captured a market share of 14.0 percent, registering considerable growth over the same period in the previous year. This outstanding achievement highlights the great popularity of the model, which has been able to win the hearts of an ever-widening public. Particularly significant was the result achieved in March, when the Commander sold more than 1,000 units and achieved a market share of 14.5 percent. This is a true record that underscores the model’s undisputed leadership in this segment.