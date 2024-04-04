Stellantis’ sales in the U.S. dropped by 10% in the first quarter of 2024

Stellantis reports total U.S. sales of 332,540 vehicles in Q1 2024. In total, the Group’s sales in the country decreased by 10%. U.S. sales of PHEV vehicles in Q1 2024 increased by 82%, with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T, and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid capturing four of the top five spots for best-selling hybrids in the U.S.

Stellantis’ U.S. sales down 10% in Q1 2024

Stellantis will launch eight battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. by the end of 2024, including the Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona, and the all-new Fiat 500e. The Jeep brand saw a 2% increase in U.S. sales in Q1 2024. The Jeep Compass, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Renegade, and Wrangler all saw increases compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. sales of the Compass in Q1 2024 increased by 19%, while Grand Wagoneer sales in Q1 2024 saw a 74% increase.

Wagoneer sales increased by 136%, while Renegade sales increased by 40%. Jeep Wrangler sales increased by only 1% compared to the same quarter last year, while Grand Cherokee sales remained flat. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe were confirmed as the two best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. For the Chrysler brand, sales increased by 9% thanks to the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, which had its best-ever Q1 sales in the U.S.

Stellantis’ Dodge brand sold 7,419 units of its new Hornet in Q1. The Hornet R/T accounted for 5,983 of those sales, an 81% increase in total sales, and was among the best-selling hybrids in the U.S. Dodge is also working on the production of the world’s first electric muscle car, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, which will hit the streets starting this year.

The all-new Fiat 500e is now available to order in the (RED) edition, as well as the recently announced Inspired by Beauty and Inspired by Music editions. The car is already available to members of Fiat’s exclusive club called the BETA Program.