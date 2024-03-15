New Jeep Compass: here’s what the next generation could look like

The new Jeep Compass is set to be produced in Melfi, Italy, starting in 2026, according to plans revealed by the Stellantis group in recent months. Many wonder about the future of this vehicle, highly regarded among Jeep fans and very popular in the market.

New Jeep Compass: a glimpse into the SUV’s successor

Regarding the new Jeep Compass, numerous renders have surfaced online, attempting to predict the look of this vehicle, which might even undergo a name change. This car will certainly be built on the STLA Medium platform and produced at the Melfi facility in Italy, alongside the new Lancia Gamma, two DS Automobiles cars, and possibly one from Opel. The Jeep vehicle is expected to be purely electric, though considerations for an internal combustion engine or hybrid version are not ruled out. Future decisions in the United States and Europe, influenced by upcoming elections, could impact the progress of electric vehicles due to potential new laws.

The new Jeep Compass is expected to undergo significant design changes for a more modern and aerodynamic look. The interior aims for further enhancements in comfort and technology. The engine lineup could bring exciting surprises with various configurations and versions.

The vehicle might slightly increase in size and offer an autonomy of about 700 km on a full charge. Power levels could range from 170 to 250 HP, with batteries between 87 and 104 kWh. In the coming months, the first significant updates of this model will emerge, revealing more about the design and technical specifications.