Jeep Recon EV prototype spotted testing in Michigan

Spotted in three different shades, the Jeep Recon prototypes were seen under camouflage wrap that mainly concealed the front grille and rear pillars, leaving the rest of the vehicle completely exposed. This choice suggests that Jeep is nearing the official presentation of the final model, which is evidently imminent.

The exact start date for large-scale production of this Jeep remains uncertain. On Jeep‘s official website, the Recon model appears without a specified production year, but with an indication of a launch “planned for 2024.” This likely positions it as a 2025 model.

The electric SUV with off-road character, inspired by the Jeep Wrangler, will be assembled at the Toluca plant in Mexico. To prepare the factory for production of vehicles based on the STLA Large platform, including Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger, $1.6 billion has been invested. The STLA Large platform is designed to support various power sources. This is demonstrated by the debut of the Dodge Charger Daytona EV and the future Charger SIXPACK 2025 with an inline six-cylinder turbo engine.

According to Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa, both the Recon and Wagoneer S could be adapted to include internal combustion engines, depending on market demand for battery electric vehicles.

The Recon immediately recalls the squared-off lines of the Wrangler, but adopts a softer style with less rigid angles. Distinctive features include removable doors, mirrors mounted on the front doors, and a squared-off body on all sides. All prototypes show blue recovery hooks, a callback to the Wrangler 4xe.

Jeep has confirmed that the Recon will be equipped with Selec-Terrain, e-locker axles, removable windows, and a one-touch powertop. The Uconnect infotainment system will offer detailed guides for the most exciting off-road routes. During the Recon’s presentation, then-CEO Christian Meunier had announced production would begin in 2024 with reservations opening as early as 2023.

The new Jeep Recon, featuring all-wheel drive, is expected to have at least two electric motors. In the Wagoneer S, which shares the STLA Large platform, the front and rear motors generate a total of 600 HP and 837 Nm of torque. With a high-capacity 100.5 kWh battery and 400-volt architecture, the Wagoneer S boasts an estimated range of 483 km. However, some specifications for the new Jeep might be slightly lower.