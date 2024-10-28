This is the weirdest Jeep Wrangler you’ve ever seen

Jeep, along with Dodge and Ram, has a new strategy regarding their upcoming electric vehicles. As for Jeep, the brand will launch its first fully electric vehicle in the coming months: the Wagoneer S. However, although it was scheduled for release by the end of 2024, Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep, recently announced that it won’t be released “until it’s perfect.” Therefore, at the moment, we don’t know when it will reach the required level of perfection and, consequently, when it will officially hit the market. It should still be a matter of just a few months. Meanwhile, a latest-generation Jeep model has made its official debut. It will probably be a unique model produced in just 1 unit.

Jeep Wrangler shrinks: the strange project featuring the off-road vehicle

In Morocco, someone had the brilliant idea to transform a Jeep Wrangler into a sort of off-road quadricycle. We’re not talking about a photoshop job, unfortunately: this vehicle really exists, and the photos you see on the page were taken by photographer Mohamed Saber. But how did such a project come about?

The shrinking work was meticulous: at the front, the typical Jeep grille has disappeared to make way for two circular headlights. Meanwhile, the design of the bumpers and wheel arches remained unchanged, but the chassis was narrowed to accommodate only two seats mounted one in front of the other. The result is probably the strangest thing you’ve seen to date.

Despite this Jeep‘s reduced dimensions, under the small hood sits, according to the photographer who took the photos of this strange specimen, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with 280 HP and 353 Nm of torque. Hard to believe, given the hood’s dimensions, but from videos in circulation, it seems the vehicle really does have a combustion engine. Is this or is this not the strangest Jeep you’ve ever seen?