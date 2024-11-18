Dodge Charger SIXPACK to receive new 8-speed transmission

Dodge has decided to advance the debut of the new Charger SIXPACK, which is the internal combustion engine version. Even though the legendary Hemi V8 won’t be under the hood, enthusiasts are anticipating this model more than its electric Daytona version. However, there’s one factor that might not please enthusiasts: the new SIXPACK apparently won’t have a manual transmission.

Dodge Charger SIXPACK: first details revealed for the ICE version of the new generation arriving in 2025

According to recent reports, Dodge has opted for the new 8-speed 88oRE automatic transmission for the ICE version of the Charger, which offers greater efficiency and responsiveness, as well as better performance. This will be used on both versions of the Charger, the S/O and H/O, and will be paired with Dodge’s 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo I6 engine.

This transmission is manufactured at the Stellantis facility in Kokomo and is designed for rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, and 4×4 vehicles. The transmission has a nominal torque rating of up to 600 lb-ft. and can be paired with ICE, MHEV, and PHEV systems, making it a versatile choice for the entire Stellantis range and not just for Dodge.

Therefore, the new Dodge Charger SIXPACK with the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo I6 engine will deliver 420 HP in the S/O version and 550 HP in the H/O version, with 470 lb-ft of torque in the first option and 520 lb-ft in the second, will have all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The S/O (Standard-Output) version will be four-door, while the H/O (High-Output) will be two-door.

The 88oRE stands out for its architecture based on shared key components, from the gear system to the clutch, to the electronic control unit. This standardization optimizes its production while ensuring high standards of reliability and versatility. The transmission has been designed with an eye toward the future: it can be integrated with electrification components such as electric motors, latest-generation torque converters, and power electronics systems. In this way, the 88oRE allows Dodge to prepare for the transition to new technologies while maintaining excellent performance with traditional internal combustion engines.