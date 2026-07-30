Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler fuel Stellantis’ Q2 recovery

North America led Stellantis’ recovery in the second quarter of 2026, putting the company’s U.S. brands back at the center of results that still remain well below the levels achieved during its strongest years. From April through June, regional revenue rose 32% and sales increased 6%. The U.S. market declined 0.3% over the same period, allowing Stellantis to gain 40 basis points and reach a 7.4% market share.

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North America drives Stellantis recovery as U.S. sales rise 6%

Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler contributed through very different products. Retail sales of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer jumped 43%, while the Ram 1500 and Dodge Durango each posted 9% gains. Chrysler Pacifica sales increased 7%, confirming that the minivan still plays an important role in the company’s American lineup.

Ram strengthened the rebound with an approximately 11% increase in U.S. sales. The improvement followed a difficult period marked by excessive inventories, uncompetitive pricing and a product range that had lost ground to key rivals. A broader powertrain lineup and new versions helped reverse that trend. Stellantis has now recorded four consecutive quarters of year-over-year sales growth in North America.

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The regional recovery also supported the company’s overall financial results. Stellantis generated €43.5 billion in net revenue, up 13% from a year earlier, and returned to profit with net income of €293 million. Adjusted operating income reached €773 million, equal to a 1.8% margin, while industrial free cash flow improved to a positive €1 billion.

North America itself generated €284 million in adjusted operating income, reversing a €440 million loss from the same period in 2025. However, the regional margin reached only 1.6%, showing that stronger sales and shipments have not yet restored the profitability Stellantis once enjoyed in its most important market.

The rebound extended beyond the United States. Sales in Mexico increased 17%, or 19% including Leapmotor, giving Stellantis its strongest second quarter ever in the country. Ram also gained ground in Brazil, where sales rose 10% during the quarter and approximately 30% in June alone.

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Europe remains the company’s biggest weakness. Stellantis reported a negative 0.6% adjusted operating margin in the region, while its EU30 market share fell to 16% despite higher sales volumes. That gap makes the revival of Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler even more important for CEO Antonio Filosa, who described North America as the main driver of the recovery and reaffirmed the company’s 2026 financial guidance.

The second half of the year will still need to absorb an estimated €1 billion to €1.2 billion tariff impact. Stellantis expects a larger share of its improvement to arrive in the fourth quarter, after the traditional summer production shutdown, when new and updated Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler models should make a greater contribution.