Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid faces recall due to battery fire risk

Stellantis North America has launched a new recall involving the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, due to a possible fire risk linked to the high-voltage battery pack. The campaign covers 17,277 vehicles registered in the United States, belonging to the 2020, 2021 and 2022 model years and built at the Windsor plant in Ontario between August 5, 2020 and May 2, 2022, according to documents filed with the NHTSA.

The most urgent instruction for owners concerns what to do before the repair takes place. Stellantis is advising customers not to charge the affected vehicles and to park them outdoors, away from other vehicles, homes or structures, in order to limit damage in the event of a fire. The battery packs under investigation were produced by LG Energy Solution and are identified by part number 68488189AA.

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid recalled in the US over battery fire risk

The suspected defect involves a possible internal battery failure that could trigger a phenomenon known as thermal runaway. This is a chain reaction that can start from the malfunction of a single cell and then spread to the entire pack. In such conditions, a fire could develop even when the vehicle is turned off, while extinguishing it would prove particularly complex due to the nature of lithium-ion batteries, which in some cases can reignite after emergency crews have already intervened.

Stellantis North America began monitoring the issue in August 2023, after receiving four reports of battery fires involving the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid. During the investigation, the group analysed one returned vehicle for a detailed examination and recorded three customer assistance requests linked to the possible issue. So far, no injuries related to the defect have been reported.

The repair plan will start with an update to the battery control module, designed to monitor the operating status of the system in real time and detect signals compatible with a potential thermal runaway event. Only if the software detects abnormal conditions will Chrysler dealers replace the entire battery pack free of charge. For vehicles displaying messages related to the issue, Stellantis will also extend battery coverage with no mileage limit and no time expiry. Customer notifications will be sent by mail by June 23, 2026, while replacement battery pack availability will be managed in several phases.

The recall comes at a delicate time for the group’s North American strategy. Stellantis has already decided to abandon plug-in hybrid models from the 2026 model year, focusing instead on traditional full hybrids and electric vehicles with range extenders. The Pacifica remains in the range with the naturally aspirated 3.6-litre V6, while for the 2027 model year it brings back the historic Voyager name as the LX trim.