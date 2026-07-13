Roush wants $16,000 to turn the Ram 1500 Big Horn into a sort of TRX

Ram and Roush Performance have decided that what the American truck market desperately needs is another way to spend nearly $80,000 on a light-duty pickup. Enter the 2027 Ram 1500 Direct Connection by Roush.

Instead of forcing you to void your factory warranty at a sketchy local aftermarket shop, Stellantis and Roush have gracefully agreed to overcharge you right at the dealership, offering an OEM-blessed package that promises actual mechanical engineering rather than just a tragic collection of plastic badges and cheap bed stickers.

At its core, this beast is a standard Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4×4 keeping the old-school, proven 5.7l HEMI V8 platform alive. To justify adding a staggering $15,995 to the base vehicle’s invoice, Roush drops in its Performance 2.0 Coil-Over Suspension System. Featuring custom-tuned twin-tube hydraulic dampers, the system allegedly sharpens off-road capabilities without turning your daily highway commute into a spine-shattering experience.

Crucially for the corporate legal department, this heavy suspension swap preserves all factory ADAS features and towing capacities, meaning you do not have to de-content the cabin to get dirty. It rolls on 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires wrapped around 18-inch performance wheels with Roush “R” center caps, boasting a wider, more planted stance meant for mixed-surface versatility.

The package requires checking boxes for the Level 2 Equipment Group, a 3.92 rear axle, and the Night Edition Package. You also get an Electronic locking rear axle, Protection Group skid plates, Mopar leather seats, a surround-view camera, and off-road running boards borrowed straight from the TRX parts bin. There is even an Active Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System with selectable modes, allowing you to blast a deeper note when the pavement ends or cruise quietly while reflecting on your financial choices.

Visually, subtlety was clearly banned from the design studio. The truck screams for attention with aggressive hood vents, fender flares with integrated clearance lighting, a unique grille flashing red “RAM” lettering, and the mandatory USA bedside flag.

Offered in five colors, ranging from Diamond Black to Molten Red, and stuffed with interior branding on the console and glovebox, Jack Roush Jr. calls it “truly unique”. At a total MSRP of approximately $78,960, it certainly is a unique way to buy a glorified Big Horn, even if that 3-year/36,000-mile warranty provides a cozy safety net for your wallet.