Dodge Durango HEMI 392 returns to huge demand and sells out in six hours

Dealers needed just six hours to claim the entire allocation of the 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition. The rapid sellout confirms that American buyers still have a strong appetite for high-performance SUVs powered by large-displacement naturally aspirated engines, especially when a historic badge such as 392 returns to a regular production model.

Dodge Durango R/T 392 sells out its dealer allocation in just six hours

Production has already started at the Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson, where Dodge has built the Durango since 2010. The Launch Edition marks a first for the model by bringing the 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 to the R/T trim without requiring customers to step up to a more extreme special edition.

The 6.4-liter engine produces 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Standard all-wheel drive helps transfer the power to the road, while maximum towing capacity approaches 8,700 pounds. The R/T 392 can therefore combine strong straight-line performance with the ability to carry several passengers, luggage, or a heavy trailer.

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear linked the immediate dealer response to the enthusiasm already shown by customers. The return of the 392 does not represent an isolated event, as HEMI engines continue to play a major role across the 2026 Durango lineup.

The range also includes the 360-hp GT HEMI and the 710-hp SRT Hellcat. Dodge offers the Hellcat Jailbreak configuration as well, giving buyers more customization options and access to less conventional combinations on the most powerful versions.

The production launch comes during a period of strong sales growth. Durango retail sales reached their highest second-quarter level since 2021, while first-half 2026 results marked the best performance for that period since 2006.

The SUV had already gained momentum in 2025, when sales rose 37 percent and reached their highest annual volume in two decades.

The model’s long production history also highlights its importance to Dodge. Detroit has assembled more than one million Durangos since 2010. When earlier production at the Newark plant is included, total output exceeds 2.5 million vehicles.

Sean Woodall, who oversees assembly operations, credited that achievement in part to the employees who work on the Jefferson production line every day.