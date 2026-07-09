2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer recalled over brake assist and stability control risk

Stellantis North America has launched a recall involving 11,980 examples of the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer due to a defect in the brake software calibration that could affect brake assist and electronic stability control. An internal investigation, started in April 2026, identified three different component codes involved, all linked to the integrated system supplied by ZF, which includes the brake booster, master cylinder, and control module.

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer recalled for stability control risk

The issue concerns the BSCM, or Brake System Control Module. Its software calibration may not fully meet U.S. federal standards for vehicle stability and braking system performance under certain conditions. Stellantis has acknowledged both the recall condition and the possible regulatory non-compliance, although it has not detailed the technical differences between the original software and the corrective version. The planned fix consists of a firmware update for the BSCM module, which official dealers will carry out free of charge for both software and labor.

Owner notification letters will go out by July 30, 2026. In the meantime, 2026 Grand Wagoneer owners can check whether their vehicle falls under the recall by entering the VIN into the online tools provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Jeep assembles the Grand Wagoneer at the Warren plant in Michigan, a production site where Stellantis has invested to manage internal-combustion versions and future electrified configurations on the same line. The SUV, based on the Ram 1500 architecture, sits at the top of the Jeep range for size and price. In the United States, prices start at $63,995 before taxes and destination charges and exceed $100,000 in the most richly equipped configurations. The current powertrain uses the 420 hp, 635 Nm twin-turbo Hurricane six-cylinder engine, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

By the end of 2026, Jeep should also introduce an extended-range electric variant, in which two electric motors will provide propulsion while a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 will work only as an onboard generator, with no mechanical connection to the wheels. The recall campaign applies only to the internal-combustion 2026 model-year units currently on the road.