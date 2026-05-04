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How a brand new Jeep Wagoneer S lost half its value in 90 miles

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
May 4, 2026
A nearly brand-new Jeep Wagoneer S just sold for a staggering $30,000 discount on Bring a Trailer. With around 91 miles on the clock.
Jeep-Wagoneer-S

In the world of the Jeep Wagoneer S, about thirty thousand dollars is simply the price of driving 91 miles. A virtually untouched Wagoneer S Limited 4xe recently crossed the virtual auction block at Bring a Trailer, and the hammer fell at a measly $38,500. For those keeping score at home, the original sticker price was $67,195. That is a financial bloodbath.

On paper, the Wagoneer S is everything the modern, eco-conscious suburbanite is supposed to crave. It’s a white-on-black SUV with the Dark Appearance package, looking every bit the premium conqueror of grocery store parking lots. It packs a dual-motor setup delivering a monstrous 500 HP and 710 Nm of torque. It even boasts a 100 kWh battery and enough screens to make a Best Buy employee jealous. But apparently, all those heated seats, Alpine speakers, and panoramic glass weren’t enough to stop the value from evaporating very quickly.

Jeep-Wagoneer-S

The problem isn’t necessarily the car. It’s the reality of a market that has decided to wake up from its electric fever dream with a massive hangover. Between the evaporation of the $7,500 federal tax credit and an infrastructure that remains more “thought experiment” than “reliable network”, the American premium EV segment has hit a wall. Jeep’s sales figures tell the story of a horror movie. After moving 10,000 units in three quarters, deliveries plummeted to a pathetic 613 in the following two.

Jeep-Wagoneer-S

Jeep’s response? They are officially skipping the 2026 model year for the Wagoneer S, hoping that by 2027, a NACS charging port and some software tweaks will make everyone forget this era of massive losses.

In the meantime, some lucky (or brave) soul just picked up a 500-hp powerhouse for the price of a well-equipped Honda Civic. It’s a hell of a bargain on the used market, but for Jeep and its early adopters, it’s a sobering reminder that in the EV gold rush, most people are just getting left with the dirt.