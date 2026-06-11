Jeep Renegade’s future may follow the path opened by the Avenger

The Jeep Renegade name keeps resurfacing with growing insistence, although the brand has not confirmed anything official for now. During Stellantis’ 2026 Investor Day, a mysterious silhouette appeared without a name or technical specifications, reigniting speculation about a new compact SUV from Jeep. It may not necessarily preview the Renegade’s direct successor, but the clue arrives at a strategic moment in which the brand needs to strengthen its position in the segment.

For more than a decade, the Renegade served as the entry point to the Jeep range in Europe. Jeep launched it in 2014, bringing the brand’s design language into a more urban and accessible format and helping expand its customer base across the Old Continent. The model left the European market in October 2025, leaving a gap below the Avenger. In Brazil, meanwhile, the Renegade continues its career, with an update already planned.

New Jeep Renegade, turning point ahead for the compact SUV?

The main question now concerns the positioning of a possible new generation. The Avenger already occupies the more urban and compact part of the range, so a future Renegade would likely move slightly higher, both in size and character. Based on what has emerged so far, the most plausible direction would be a SUV aimed at customers looking for a more practical and mature Jeep than the Avenger, without moving up to the Compass.

From a design point of view, the new Renegade would likely move away from the boxy and almost playful language of the first generation, adopting cleaner surfaces and better-balanced proportions. The references to Jeep’s DNA would remain immediate, starting with the seven-slot grille and the raised driving position, in line with the brand’s latest models.

The technical base still remains unclear. The most frequent hypotheses point to mild hybrid, hybrid or fully electric powertrains, with different choices depending on the target markets. Stellantis has already confirmed plans to launch more than 100 new or updated models over the next few years, and a new Renegade would fit naturally into that plan alongside other upcoming Jeep models.

The silhouette shown during Investor Day does not reveal enough detail to describe a product already clearly defined, and Jeep has not released any official statement on the matter. It remains to be seen whether the Renegade name will truly return to the range or whether the brand will cover the segment with another name, using the model’s legacy without bringing back the badge.