Jeep Avenger reimagined as a coupe-SUV with fastback styling

The Jeep Avenger takes on a different character in a project by Kleber Silva, who has transformed the compact SUV into a lower and sleeker coupe-style variant. The model does not form part of Jeep’s official plans, but it explores a different direction for a vehicle originally designed with conventional proportions and a mainly urban focus.

Jeep Avenger transformed into a lower and sportier coupe-SUV

Most of the changes affect the rear half of the body. The roof abandons the almost horizontal profile of the standard Avenger and drops sharply toward a steeply raked rear window, giving the side view the appearance of a fastback crossover. This transformation changes the car’s entire visual balance, making it look less upright while preserving its compact dimensions and solid road presence.

Silva has left the front largely untouched, retaining the elements that make the vehicle immediately recognizable as a Jeep. The seven-slot grille still dominates the nose, flanked by slim headlights and a lower section designed to convey strength. Maintaining a close link with the current Avenger makes the experiment more believable and leaves the rear end to introduce the main visual change.

The transformation becomes most obvious in profile. The rising beltline follows the descending roof, while the wider rear pillar supports the new silhouette. Pronounced wheel arches and dark protective cladding preserve the connection with the SUV world, preventing the project from losing the practical and muscular character of the original model.

The rear follows the same approach. The tapered window ends beneath an integrated spoiler, while the taillights remain close in style to those of the production Avenger. The bumper stays high and visually protective, creating a contrast between the sportier tail and the rugged details traditionally associated with Jeep.

The designer linked the project to the Avenger’s arrival in Brazil and to possible synergies with the Fiat Fastback and Citroën Basalt. However, this reference does not indicate the existence of a shared platform or an approved production program for a Jeep coupe-SUV. It simply provided the creative starting point for the render.

The proposal nevertheless shows how the Avenger could appeal to a different audience through a more style-focused body. A version like this would probably sacrifice some rear practicality, but it could attract buyers looking for a compact crossover with a less conventional appearance.