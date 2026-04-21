Jeep is not giving up on Australia despite falling sales

Jeep is going through a sharp downsizing phase in Australia, with sales falling for several years, a thinner dealer network, and a lineup that has lost key models such as the Grand Cherokee. Against that backdrop, comments made by Matt Nyquist during the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab are meant to draw a clear line. Jeep still sees Australia as a strategic market and plans to keep developing right-hand-drive products, maintaining coverage not only there but also in the United Kingdom and Japan.

Jeep says Australia still matters even as sales keep falling

Nyquist justified that position by pointing to the natural fit between Jeep’s brand DNA and the characteristics of the Australian market, a country where off-road culture, long distances, and heavy 4×4 use should in theory create favorable conditions for a brand like Jeep. Even so, Jeep has found it increasingly difficult to turn that affinity into real commercial success. The brand now faces the task of rebuilding both credibility and presence with a lineup that looks much smaller than it did during its peak years.

Jeep’s commitment to right-hand-drive markets also requires meaningful engineering and industrial investment, and the company cannot simply switch that effort on and off whenever conditions change. That is why Nyquist’s words carry more weight than a simple reassurance. If Jeep keeps building right-hand-drive versions across multiple models, it is making a long-term industrial decision regardless of the weakness of current sales volumes.

The relaunch is expected to rely on new products, including the next-generation Compass and the electric Recon, backed by a stronger push on personalization through the Mopar ecosystem, a tool Jeep has long used to strengthen customer loyalty. The real question now is whether that combination will be enough to reverse a decline that has lasted for years and has already seriously weakened the brand’s position in the Australian market.