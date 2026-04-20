Ram Dakota 2027 gets full Mopar treatment with bed gear, tech and off-road add-ons

Mopar accompanies the 2027 Ram Dakota launch with a catalog of over 20 accessories available from day one, spanning bed equipment, onboard technology, cosmetic touches, and off-road-oriented solutions. These components went through development alongside the vehicle itself and carry the factory warranty, a distinction that separates the Mopar offering from aftermarket alternatives and allows Ram dealers to propose customized configurations at the ordering stage.

Mopar builds a complete accessory ecosystem around the new Ram Dakota

The bed area represents the richest functional category in the lineup. Among the accessories is a bed extender that doubles as a loading ramp for motorcycles or bulky equipment, complemented by drawers and storage bags that secure to the bed floor and an electric tonneau cover activated by a button, improving both cargo protection and vehicle aerodynamics. For those who also use the Dakota as a towing vehicle, Mopar offers a factory-spec hitch engineered to exploit the full rated towing capacity of 7,716 lbs, paired with a payload exceeding 2,205 lbs.

On the technology front, the most notable addition is an automatic mirror-tilt system that angles the passenger-side mirror downward when the driver engages reverse, a feature that simplifies maneuvering in tight spaces. Owners can further bolster vehicle security through a volumetric alarm and locking wheel nuts, while electrically retractable side steps, extending when the doors open and tucking away when they close, add functionality without disrupting the pickup’s side profile.

Inside the cabin, the catalog offers raised-edge floor mats, ambient lighting in the footwells and door sills, and a Ram logo projector that casts the emblem onto the ground when the doors open, elements that collectively push the Dakota’s perceived quality above the midsize segment average.

For the exterior, Mopar proposes the Rambar among other items, a sport bar available in black or chrome finish that adds protection when hauling tall loads, alongside widened fender flares, chrome trim pieces, and a hitch-mounted bike rack with dedicated covers for bicycle transport.

Rounding out the catalog presentation, Mopar also unveiled the Dakota Blue Shadow, a concept built on the Warlock trim and distinguished by an exclusive blue paint finish, a lifted suspension with FOX dampers, 33-inch off-road tires on beadlock-style wheels, and LED lighting integrated into both the hood and the grille. The show truck also features several accessories from the official catalog and effectively serves as a showcase for the personalization possibilities available on the production model.