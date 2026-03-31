Jeep gives a first look at the Cherokee Trailhawk concept and an extreme Recon

Jeep unexpectedly revealed two new concepts at the 2026 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, building them around the new 2026 Cherokee and the electric Recon. The brand presented them alongside the series of prototypes it had already shown in the previous days, most of which focused on the Wrangler and Jeep’s off-road heritage.

Jeep adds two surprise concepts to its 2026 Easter Jeep Safari lineup

The Cherokee Upland Concept is probably the more significant proposal from a production perspective because it seems to preview the kind of specialized off-road variant that was missing from the new-generation SUV lineup at launch. This is not an extreme show car, but a focused reinterpretation that mainly works on appearance and functionality without overturning the model’s basic layout. The front end looks more purposeful thanks to a dark finish under the headlights and grille, while the redesigned bumper with integrated tow hooks suggests greater attention to off-road approach and recovery needs.

Jeep also added recovery hooks at the rear, and the roof carries a dedicated cargo system that strengthens the image of a vehicle designed for use beyond the pavement. Eighteen-inch wheels wrapped in 32-inch Falken Wildpeak tires complete a package that looks very close to a possible production version. That is why many observers see this Upland as a preview of the future Trailhawk, which is currently missing from the lineup.

The Recon Overwatch Concept takes a completely different approach. Jeep uses it as a radical and dramatic version of the upcoming electric model that aims to capture part of the Wrangler’s spirit. The concept features a two-inch lift, 18-inch beadlock wheels, and 34-inch BFGoodrich tires. Jeep also presents it in a fully open configuration with the doors removed and the rear glass eliminated in order to emphasize the open-air experience.

Carbon-fiber details, underbody protection, steel rock rails, and a roof fitted with bars and a cargo basket for gear all help define a deliberately extreme image. Jeep carries that same theme into the cabin through green seat and steering wheel upholstery, along with heavy-duty floor mats meant for more demanding use. Unlike the Cherokee Upland, however, the Recon Overwatch works more as a design and communication exercise than as a concrete preview of a future production variant.

With these two concepts, Jeep seems eager to show that even the newest models in its lineup, including electric ones, can fit within the off-road tradition that has always defined the identity of the American brand. In doing so, Jeep extends that narrative to segments and product types that until now had remained at the edge of the more adventurous image tied to the Jeep name.