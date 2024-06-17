Jeep: here’s how it will change in the near future

The idea of the Jeep brand is to expand the current range with new models. The manufacturer’s plans, in addition to those that have emerged in relation to an upcoming electric variant of the Jeep Renegade, stem from the need to expand the range of models available based on the objectives set by Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 industrial plan. The Group’s plan includes, among the different objectives proposed, the need to grow on a global scale. To do this, it will be necessary to go from a current market coverage of 45% to a more substantial coverage of 85% expected as early as 2027. To achieve this, it will be necessary to focus on a diversified contribution of models capable of satisfying different target audiences.

Jeep will focus on three diversified segments to aim for steady growth

The new product plan devised by Jeep foresees the need to focus on an approach that looks towards three diversified segments. Clearly, there is no need to distort the brand by proceeding with characterizations of models that deviate from the guideline of the American manufacturer, which remains that of producing models strongly devoted to off-road driving.

Specifically, they are thinking about the need to focus on the B, C and D segment SUV sector, where the first two represent characterizations that can be well exploited at different latitudes, including Europe, while the D segment is more suitable for the United States and hardly characterizing for the typical conditions of the Old Continent.

Jeep is also focusing on electric, as can be seen from some details reported in recent days about an upcoming generation of the Renegade, precisely electric, which will debut by 2027 with a price of about $27,000 in the United States. In this way, it will complete the brand’s offer of electric models, which in the American market already includes the EV variants of Wagoneer S and Recon.

As early as 2026, it would then be the turn of the new Compass, now in its third generation, also made available in the electric variant. As for the D-segment SUV, in 2027 a new model should be introduced, capable of intercepting large slices of dedicated users, especially in the North American market.