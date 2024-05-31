Jeep Wagoneer S officially unveiled: 600 HP and over 480 km of range for the D-segment SUV

Jeep has introduced its first electric vehicle in the D-SUV segment: the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S. The brand-new vehicle will be launched for the first time in the United States and Canada in the second half of 2024, before becoming available in markets around the world. The Jeep Wagoneer S is offered exclusively in an electric version with a range of over 480 km, 600 horsepower that allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, and a torque of over 800 Nm. Associated with the Jeep brand’s exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system, the Jeep Wagoneer S guarantees optimal traction in all conditions.

Jeep Wagoneer S offers incredible performance with 600 HP and over 800 Nm of instant torque

“The launch of the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S marks a new chapter in the history of the Jeep brand,” said Antonio Filosa, CEO of the Jeep brand. “Based on nearly a century of innovation and design, this first global electric vehicle will introduce an entirely new generation of drivers to an experience that is distinctly Jeep and 100% electric in every way with this new electric motor in the Jeep vehicle, ranging from an electric V8 to a thermal one, customers have never had so much freedom to choose their own adventure.” To make charging the battery of this first global electric vehicle of the Jeep brand easy and fast for customers, the Jeep Wagoneer S is equipped with a 400-volt, 100 kWh battery and allows owners to recharge the vehicle from 20% to 80% in 23 minutes.

The performance of the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S is at the top of its segment. It is based on the quality of the highly flexible STLA Large platform, designed from the ground up for electricity. Jeep brand engineers have modified the platform to adjust the length, width, suspension, and powertrain configurations to specifically adapt it to the Jeep Wagoneer S and optimize performance.

Standard all-wheel drive offers more dynamism and peace of mind on the road and in different conditions. The Electric Drive Modules (EDM) designed by Stellantis independently drive the front and rear wheels for instant torque response, while the exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system offers five distinct driving modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand.

The 3-in-1 EDMs combine the electric motor, transmission, and electronics into a single compact, powerful, and efficient unit. The front EDM is equipped with a wheel disconnection system to reduce energy consumption at cruising speeds and optimize range. The use of new technologies and techniques played a crucial role in the development of the Jeep Wagoneer S.

To enhance the driving experience and reduce noise and vibration levels to create a quiet cabin and smooth ride, Jeep engineers improved the body’s torsional rigidity by 35% compared to previous D-segment SUVs from the brand, for superior driving and maneuverability and efficient response to driver inputs.

A vehicle forged by category-leading tradition, innovation, and refinement, the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S is ready to chart its own path with its unique style. The exterior design of this new SUV is a smart combination of harmonious proportions and aerodynamic efficiency that reinterprets the functional side of the Jeep brand in light of the new era of electrification. The front bumper is elegantly underlined by an exclusive seven-slot grille. No longer necessary to allow air flow and cooling, the closed grille now illuminates the light strip when approaching the vehicle. The new ambient lighting is inspired by modern architecture and offers a distinctive look.

Aerodynamic research is accentuated by the inclination and curvature of the hood and windshield, allowing for optimized performance and efficiency at high speeds. The sloping roofline descends under a cantilevered rear spoiler, linking function and aesthetics with the Wagoneer S’ characteristic silhouette.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition will exclusively feature elegant dark accents, with 20-inch Gloss Black wheels, as well as Gloss Black and dark gray exterior details throughout. Chrome is absent, as the design team sought to incorporate more environmentally friendly processes and materials. Satin-painted finishes and a panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience differentiate this Launch Edition, available only for the U.S. market.

Aerodynamics is a crucial part of an all-electric vehicle. Jeep brand designers and engineers set ambitious targets to achieve optimal aerodynamic performance to maximize efficiency, range, and performance while maintaining a sleek and premium look. With cutting-edge tools and a rigorous testing and development process, including wind tunnels, the team achieved a drag coefficient Cx of 0.29, the lowest ever achieved by a Jeep vehicle, with an improvement of about 15% compared to the SUV average.

Structurally, the roof and tailgate spoiler are angled to minimize aerodynamic drag. Flush-mounted door handles, rear fenders, and integrated spoilers help guide airflow around the vehicle and control the separation point at the rear. In addition, an integrated underbody protection system, three-dimensional front wheel spoilers, and a unique belly pan design smoothly direct airflow around the wheels and toward the rear of the vehicle to minimize drag.

A pioneer and the industry’s first modern luxury SUV, the iconic 1963 Jeep Wagoneer stood out from the competition, paving the innovative path toward widespread SUV adoption. Six decades later, the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S continues to push boundaries and evolve the iconic Jeep brand with a new approach to technology, refinement, and innovation.

The 2024 Wagoneer S’ technologically advanced interior impresses as much as its performance, with a best-in-class total screen diagonal of over 45 inches, a segment-exclusive front passenger interactive display, meticulous finishes, and elegant materials. Building on design cues from the current-generation Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the interface is completely digital with modern controls and interfaces. The 2-spoke sports steering wheel features a new antimicrobial Cabo vinyl wrap.

The electronic door opening system, a first for a Jeep model, can be easily activated with a light thumb touch. The start button is repositioned and surrounded by die-cast zinc metal. The Launch Edition comes standard with customizable LED lighting with day/night settings, as well as active ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colors. The Jeep Wagoneer S comfortably accommodates five passengers: it is the only 100% electric vehicle in its segment to have standard heated and ventilated rear seats, available only for the model dedicated to the U.S. market.

Through an exclusive segment partnership with McIntosh, audio performance is provided by a system composed of 19 speakers. Powered by a 1,160-watt amplifier and a 12-inch subwoofer for exceptional bass quality, the high-performance system offers an immersive experience, making everyone in the vehicle feel as if they are in a recording studio with their favorite artists.

The use of recycled resources and materials has been consciously integrated into the Jeep Wagoneer S. The surfaces of the seats, console, doors, and dashboard are made of synthetic leather-free material.

The Wagoneer S driver will enjoy elevated driving and cutting-edge connectivity thanks to the brand-new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster designed to be intuitive. Working with the standard integrated navigation system, new dynamic road displays better assist the driver and complement the vehicle’s semi-autonomous driving system. It also offers a range of menus, including electricity-specific entries such as charge level, battery status, and available power. When parked and plugged in, the Wagoneer S’ instrument panel displays the current charging status.

The vehicle also offers a range of connected services associated with the Jeep app, which help owners understand and remotely access information such as battery charge level. For example, with the Dynamic Range Mapping feature, once a destination is entered into the navigator, algorithms calculate and visually display on the map the distance that can be traveled based on the vehicle’s range.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S offers a combination of over 170 standard safety features that help make the road safer with advanced driver assistance technology. The Launch Edition‘s equipment includes semi-autonomous driving assistance, intersection collision assistance, drowsiness detection, road sign recognition, and a 360° camera. As anticipated before the official presentation, the vehicle will be manufactured in Mexico. Regarding the price, the Wagoneer S starts from $71,995, including destinations costs.