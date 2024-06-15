Jeep Compass: new generation confirmed for 2027

Stellantis, on the occasion of Investor Day 2024, announced the next steps it intends to take in the future. Among many things, the future of Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass was also discussed. Speaking specifically about Compass, Stellantis confirmed during the convention that the next generation of its mid-size SUV will receive a new generation in 2027. Previously, some speculations suggested that the model could arrive as early as 2025. Stellantis also stated that the Jeep vehicle will continue to be offered in various global markets.

The new generation of Jeep Compass will arrive in 2027

The Jeep Compass will leave aside the Small Wide 4×4 platform and will be built on the modern STLA Medium base, the same one already used for Peugeot 3008 and Opel Grandland. This platform, thanks to its versatility, will be able to accommodate traditional, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

Thanks to the new base, the new Jeep Compass will be much larger and will assume the role of a Jeep’s mid-size SUV. The exact size has not yet been revealed, but the STLA Medium platform itself can provide the first clues. The architecture can accommodate vehicles with lengths ranging between 4.3 and 4.9 meters, as well as wheelbases between 2.7 and 2.9 meters. In other words, the platform can host both C and D segment vehicles. For example, the current Compass model measures 4.40 meters in length and has a 2.63-meter wheelbase.

Other details anticipated by the platform are technical. The basic structure allows for a 400-volt electrical architecture and supports electric motors with power ranging from 220 HP to 390 HP, indicating that the EV version of the new Jeep Compass will follow this path. In addition, it has a charging capacity from 20% to 80% in 27 minutes and can accommodate batteries up to 98 kWh, with a range spanning from 500 to 700 km. The model’s debut is expected to take place initially in Europe and North America, and then at a later time in the rest of the world.