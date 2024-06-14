New Jeep Renegade to debut in 2027: will be produced in Spain?

The confirmation of the new generation of the Jeep Renegade, expected for 2027, was made official by Stellantis during the Investor Day 2024, an event dedicated to shareholders. The renewed compact SUV, in addition to traditional powertrains, will also offer a fully electric variant, which will be offered at a competitive price in the North American market.

Jeep Renegade, Stellantis announces the new generation for 2027

During the event, Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep, outlined the brand’s expansion plan, emphasizing the desire to reconquer the US market and consolidate the international presence in the compact SUV segment through the launch of the new Jeep Renegade. Filosa also clarified the situation in the United States, explaining that the production of the Renegade had been discontinued due to sales results below expectations, thus fueling doubts about a possible abandonment of the project for a new generation of the vehicle.

“For the small and compact SUV segment, we have the new Jeep Renegade, which we are analyzing, currently under development. The model will also be offered in a fully electric version that will cost less than $25,000,” explains Filosa. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares had said a few weeks ago that Jeep would have an entry-level model in the US market aimed at this price range.

The company has not yet provided detailed information on the future Renegade, except for the confirmation of an electric variant expected for 2027. Previous conjectures suggested the use of the STLA Small platform, an innovative architecture that Stellantis plans to adopt for its vehicles in the coming years, with a debut expected in 2026. According to some rumors, the production of this car should take place in one of Stellantis’ plants in Spain. The new Jeep Renegade is expected to undergo an increase in size to further distance itself from the Jeep Avenger, currently on sale in Europe, considering that the current difference between the two models is just 15 centimeters.