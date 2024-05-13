2025 Jeep Recon will be similar to the Wrangler? Here’s what we know about

Orders for the 2025 electric Jeep Recon will open in late 2024. The Recon will be Jeep’s second battery-electric vehicle (BEV). The first was this year’s all-electric Wagoneer S, which we saw in recent road tests. Jeep Recon is designed for a true off-road experience, but it will not replace the electric Wrangler, which is scheduled for release later. However, Stellantis has clarified its electrification plans and goals. After introducing the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in 2021, Stellantis outlined its lineup of fully electric vehicles in late 2022, with the goal of becoming the global leader in zero-emission SUVs.

Jeep aims to become the market leader in the electric SUV segment

Jeep is aiming to offer electrified models across its entire US lineup by 2025. The strategy includes both battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). The goal is for BEVs to account for 50% of US sales and 100% of European sales by 2030.

The new electric Recon recalls the style of the Wrangler, at least from what can be seen in the most recently released images. It will be equipped with the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, skid protection, tow hooks, and off-road tires. There are also removable doors and windows, as well as a one-touch electric roof.

It is not yet clear if the windshield is foldable or if the roof is also removable. What is certain is that, like the rest of the Jeep range, everything always leads to an off-road experience. However, it will not have the extreme off-road capabilities of the Wrangler or the robustness of its structure.

The Recon is based on the Stellantis STLA Large platform, will have independent suspension on both axles, and will offer excellent performance for those looking for a fun-to-drive electric off-roader. Stellantis has a Wrangler BEV planned for 2028, as well as an update to the Wrangler 4xe in 2025.