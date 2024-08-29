Jeep considers a new low-cost SUV for emerging markets

In addition to the future generations of Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass, currently in advanced stages of development, the American car manufacturer, part of the Stellantis Group, is considering a new entry-level SUV for emerging markets. Sources from India have revealed that the vehicle will be based on the CMP platform, already used for models such as the Citroën C3 and Peugeot 208. The CMP platform, already in production in India, offers advantages such as ample interior space and very competitive production costs.

Jeep low-cost SUV for emerging markets using the same platform as Citroën C3, Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa

Regarding design, Jeep will still incorporate aesthetic elements characteristic of the brand in both the exterior and interior of the vehicle, with the aim of giving a strong personality to the new SUV and aligning it with other global models of the brand. Sharing with Citroën models will be limited to the platform and a few mechanical components.

Shailesh Hazela, recently appointed CEO of Stellantis in India, offered some insights into the project, emphasizing that the company’s strategy in the region is aimed at meeting the growing demand for compact SUVs priced between 15,000 and 21,000 US dollars.

This model could therefore debut in markets such as India, North Africa, and South America, where the brand already enjoys an excellent reputation. Recently, in fact, it celebrated 1 million SUVs sold in Brazil since 2015, an incredible result for the company.

A low-cost SUV could further increase sales in the market, capturing a market share that is fundamental for the brand’s growth, which has lately been struggling, especially in its home market, the United States. We can only wait for further news on this potential low-cost model from Jeep.