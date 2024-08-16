Jeep celebrates one million SUVs sold in Brazil since 2015

Jeep has just reached the incredible threshold of 1 million SUVs sold in Brazil, considering only the models currently produced in the country. In the most competitive segment of the Brazilian market, Jeep has sold almost twice as many vehicles as the second-place competitor in the same period.

Jeep celebrates an important milestone in Brazil: 1 million SUVs sold since 2015

The milestone of 1 million SUVs sold in Brazil only takes into account domestic models and starts from 2015, the year when the Stellantis plant in Goiana was inaugurated. If we consider the entire history of the Jeep brand with Brazil, it’s clear that this sales volume is growing significantly, given Brazilian customers’ passion for the strength and off-road capabilities of Jeep models since 1941.

In this celebration, Jeep reinforces the complete representation of its icon, the Jeep Renegade, the first model of the brand produced in Pernambuco. Equipped with the most powerful engine in its category across all versions, the T270 with up to 185 HP, and the only one in the segment to offer 4×4 traction, the Renegade was launched in 2015 and has collected numerous awards and admirers, as it recently surpassed 500,000 registered units and gained new versions in the 2025 model year, consolidating its importance in the market.

Shortly after, in 2016, Brazil was the first country to produce and market the new generation of Compass. The model is a benchmark among SUVs in the market and is a constant presence in the top 10 best-selling models, considering the total market. The formula for success is simply all its technology, 4×4 traction, in addition to the efficiency of its flex, diesel, and gasoline engines, which go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. With about 450,000 units registered since 2016, the Compass is the undisputed leader in its category.

Completing the trio of vehicles that contributed to reaching 1 million vehicles sold by the brand, the first Jeep developed in Brazil, the Commander, arrived in 2021, placing Jeep on a new level of luxury and refinement, which surpassed the 50,000 units sold threshold in May of this year and remains a reference among the country’s large SUVs.

This number continues to grow, as Jeep has recently renewed its entire range with the arrival of the 272 HP Hurricane engine and new versions for Compass and Commander, in addition to the recent presentation of the Renegade 2025 range, even more competitive to face the most challenging segment of today’s market. It’s worth remembering that since April, the brand has also been offering a 5-year warranty on the three models produced in Pernambuco. Also in its commitment to innovation and adventure, Jeep has just presented the new Wrangler and Gladiator during the Interlagos Festival.