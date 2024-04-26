Stellantis unveils Next Level, a strategic plan for South America

Stellantis has unveiled Next Level, a strategic plan for South America that aims to consolidate leadership, decarbonize mobility, and expand the company’s operations in the region. After announcing the largest investment plan in the history of the Brazilian and South American automotive industry, totaling R$ 32 billion from 2025 to 2030, the automaker describes in detail the plan that strengthens leadership in the region, reinforces the development of the local industry and accelerates the achievement of Dare Forward 2030, in addition to maintaining the company as a leader in clean, safe and accessible mobility in Brazil and South America.

“Next Level represents a new virtuous cycle, which we have started in the region after announcing our record investments. We will consolidate leadership and expand the business with the launch of new products, direct investments in all Stellantis Automotive Hubs in the region, the acquisition of new companies, in addition to the other actions planned in each of the strategic pillars”, explains Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis South America. After announcing a record investment of R$ 30 billion in Brazil, Stellantis confirms that R$ 13 billion will be allocated to the Goiana Automotive Hub, in Pernambuco.

This investment will also involve a significant expansion of the local supplier base in the coming years. They will develop and produce components and solutions for hybrid and electric propulsion, decarbonizing mobility and generating new jobs in the region. The Stellantis de Goiana Automotive Hub is recognized for the development of cutting-edge technologies.

The Software Center, located in Porto Digital, Recife, is a benchmark in the production and export of automotive software, while the laboratories installed at the hub and in partnership with universities in the Northeast are dedicated to the development of onboard electronics and vehicle connectivity, with a particular focus on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are the foundation of autonomous driving.

Stellantis announces the start of production of a new product at El Palomar, in Argentina: the new Peugeot 2008. The production of the model in the country reinforces Stellantis’ commitment to South America, where the company maintains its leadership and is increasingly prepared to design, develop and produce the most modern cars in the region, expanding its business and meeting the needs of local consumers. More than $270 million will be invested to produce the new model in Argentina, in addition to the $320 million already invested in the industrial transformation of El Palomar and the implementation of the modular CMP platform.

This will be the first SUV produced by Stellantis in Argentina, and it will represent the birth of a product that will be a milestone for national production, in the most coveted and competitive segment of the market. Stellantis has recently announced a $100 million investment in 360Energy, an Argentine renewable energy company, reinforcing its commitment to carbon neutrality in its operations.

Argentina and South America are strategic for the implementation of Stellantis’ global Dare Forward 2030 plan, which aims to achieve global carbon neutrality by 2038. With the announced investment, Stellantis has acquired a 49.5% stake in 360Energy, a leader in solar energy generation in its parks located in the Argentine provinces of San Juan, Catamarca, and La Rioja.