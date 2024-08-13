New Jeep Compass: renderings spark excitement ahead of 2024 unveiling

The next generation of the Jeep Compass is shaping up to be one of the brand’s most anticipated releases in the coming years. This renowned SUV will continue to play a crucial role within the Jeep range, part of the Stellantis group. The renewal of the Compass reflects the American manufacturer’s ambition to consolidate its presence as a global brand in the automotive market.

New Jeep Compass: here’s what its design could look like

Regarding the new Jeep Compass, we highlight a recent render created by the well-known digital artist Kleber Silva, also known as K Design on social media. The illustrator has imagined the appearance of the future Jeep model, which is set to be unveiled in November 2024, with sales beginning in the first half of 2025. This SUV will be based on the STLA Medium platform and will offer both a fully electric and a hybrid version.

It’s important to emphasize that this render is an independent work, not officially connected to the Stellantis group. Consequently, it’s possible that the final appearance of the new Jeep Compass may differ significantly from what is shown in the digital creator’s images. This model is expected to arrive on the market also in a fully electric version and, according to the latest rumors, its price will be affordable.

We recall that 2025 will be a crucial year for Jeep, not only for the Compass but also for the launch of two highly anticipated models: the Jeep Recon and the Jeep Wagoneer S. These vehicles will represent the brand’s first fully electric cars intended for the global market. These developments underscore Jeep’s growing importance within Stellantis’ strategic plans, confirming the American manufacturer’s central role in the automotive group’s future. Moreover, the brand’s goal remains to sell at least 1 million vehicles in its home market, the United States.