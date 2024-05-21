Jeep Avenger wins the title of “Weekend Car 2024”

The Jeep Avenger continues to rack up successes: elected “Weekend Car 2024” by Weekend Premium magazine, it adds to the numerous awards won by this B-SUV, including the title of sales champion in Italy in the first four months of 2024. A deserved triumph by a car with outstanding qualities: the Avenger wins over the jury with its versatility, efficiency, driving pleasure and technology, making it perfect for every type of trip and driver.

Jeep Avenger: unstoppable success

A new and additional milestone for the Jeep Avenger, which has been voted “Weekend Car 2024” by Weekend Premium magazine. An award that adds to the already numerous awards won by this B-SUV. In fact, this incredible car has already also been the sales champion in Italy in the first four months of 2024.

A success more than deserved. The Avenger won over the jury thanks to its varied big-car features, which make it ideal for any kind of journey to be made and for any kind of driver. It perfectly combines efficiency, sustainability and fun, aspects that have made it the queen of weekends!

An award that comes as a great confirmation of the value of Jeep Avenger. The car was launched only in January 2023 and despite its “young age,” it has already collected as many as 17 awards. One of the most important was certainly the prestigious title of “Car of the Year 2023.” An extraordinary achievement achieved with the common agreement of the jury composed of automotive journalists from as many as 22 different countries. This undoubtedly demonstrates the quality and appreciation that this model has won all over the world.

The title of “Weekend Car 2024” the Jeep Avenger was won thanks to a number of features that the car offers, obviously of high quality. It is a compact SUV that is the perfect synthesis of versatility, efficiency and driving pleasure. A true blend of technology and style, available in three variants to suit every need and lifestyle.

We find the Hybrid version, which combines a 100-hp heat engine with a 21-kW electric motor, making it a particularly smooth drive with low fuel consumption, ideal for those who appreciate the right balance between performance and environmental care. The electric version is the 100% green choice; it is perfect for those who want a car that is environmentally friendly and snappy, without particularly compromising on performance and respecting the environment. Finally we find the thermal version: for those who especially love tradition but at the same time also performance without ever sacrificing comfort.

We know that a 4xe all-wheel drive version will also arrive soon, further expanding the Avenger range. This new release will be able to offer even more choice and freedom of movement. In fact, it will be able to tackle even the most challenging terrain very decisively. In short, the Jeep Avenger never seems to want to stop. A true powerhouse of technology, style and performance that continues to amaze and conquer. For anyone looking for a car for escapes from the hustle and bustle of the city, simple daily urban commutes, or weekend travel out of town, we can say with certainty that the Jeep Avenger will not disappoint on any occasion.