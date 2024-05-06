Fiat 600: 136-horsepower Hybrid version spotted on the road

Fiat 600 Hybrid is currently only available for order in the 100-horsepower 1.2 engine version. Although deliveries of this model have not yet started, even if they should arrive shortly, a second more powerful Mild Hybrid version should be on the market to increase the options for potential customers. This model, which is produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, together with the Jeep Avenger and Alfa Romeo Junior, has been spotted on the road during the last tests before its official debut.

New Fiat 600 Hybrid with 136-horsepower engine spotted on the road

Some spy photos published on social media by Walter Vayr and taken by Gabetz Spy Unit, show the new hybrid version of the Fiat 600. It is very likely to have the 136-horsepower engine that is already used in numerous new Stellantis cars such as Citroen and Peugeot, as well as in the Alfa Romeo Junior and Lancia Ypsilon. Testing seems to be nearing completion, so the launch and opening of orders should be very close.

Currently, the only deliveries made of this model are those of the electric version, which however is not enjoying much success on the market. In the first four months of 2024, only 2,100 units were sold.

The 136-horsepower Fiat 600 Hybrid could guarantee a good number of registrations for this car. It seems that many potential Fiat customers are waiting for this variant, not being fully convinced by either the 100-horsepower hybrid or the 100% electric versions. While waiting to find out more details about the launch of this new Mild Hybrid model, we leave you with the spy photos during testing.