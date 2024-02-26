Jeep: 5 new models to arrive by 2025

2025 is shaping up to be a significant year for Jeep. The American company is gearing up to launch two entirely electric models, in addition to a broader range of plug-in hybrid vehicles. The new CEO, Antonio Filosa, has shared the company’s ambitious plans for the coming year, outlining a strategy aimed at expanding market presence and capturing an increasing share in the sustainable mobility sector.

Jeep’s lineup will see many new additions by 2025

The Jeep Wagoneer S is set to enter production in the second quarter of this year, with its market launch planned for the third quarter, at the year’s end. Once available, it will be the fastest Jeep model ever, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds, promising an extraordinary and thrilling driving experience.

With its 600 HP, the Wagoneer S is built on the STLA Large platform, a modular platform developed by the Stellantis group. This platform also underpins the new Recon, slated for release by the year’s end. While Jeep has not provided specific production dates for the Recon, it is expected to have its first full year of sales in 2025, alongside the Wagoneer S.

The American automaker’s range of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) will further expand, with the anticipated introduction of the Gladiator PHEV. Moreover, Jeep plans to launch five new models or updated versions throughout 2025.

This revamp of the lineup is part of the brand’s strategy to increase its market share in the United States, following five consecutive years of declining sales. Jeep is already laying the groundwork for a successful 2025, reducing prices on several models for 2024, including the Grand Cherokee and Gladiator. Additionally, the Wrangler has received an update for this year. In short, the Jeep brand is looking forward to a period of significant new developments to become an increasingly global brand.