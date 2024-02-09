Jeep Gladiator 2024: production begins at the Toledo plant

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator, manufactured at the Toledo plant in Ohio, marks a significant evolution in the midsize pickup segment, blending Jeep’s traditional off-road capabilities with technological innovations and safety improvements.

The commencement of production for this model, sharing the facility with the iconic Wrangler, underscores the significance of Toledo as a manufacturing hub for the American brand.

Jeep Gladiator 2024: production of the new pickup begins at the Toledo plant

Unveiled at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show (North American International Auto Show – NAIAS), the 2024 Gladiator stands out with a series of refreshed features. These include a seven-bar front grille, the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12-position electrically adjustable front seats, and standard side curtain airbags. These upgrades represent a considerable step forward in terms of capability, refinement, technology, and safety.

Bill Peffer, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep North America highlighted the critical role of over 5,400 UAW employees at the Toledo factory, emphasizing their dedication and passion in producing the new Gladiator. The blend of 4×4 capability, versatility, and smart functionality makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a pickup that offers the open-air freedom characteristic of Jeep vehicles.

It’s worth noting that the Jeep Gladiator secured the top spot for new vehicle quality among midsize pickups in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study. This achievement demonstrates Stellantis’ ongoing commitment to providing high-quality products, with an unmatched mix of towing capacity, superior 4×4 payload capacity, high 4×4 capabilities, and outdoor freedom.

The Toledo plant, covering over 3 million square feet, includes the North section, where the Wrangler is built, and the South section (Supplier Park), dedicated to the Gladiator since 2019. Stellantis has invested $1 billion in modernizing the South section for the production of the new pickup.

Since the Jeep Gladiator began distribution to dealers in 2019, over 345,000 units have been produced, testifying to the success of this model in the North American market and globally.