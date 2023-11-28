New Jeep Grand Cherokee: here’s how its design could evolve

Jeep has always been renowned for its timeless, boxy SUVs, with models like the Wrangler and Gladiator epitomizing this iconic design style. However, as the automotive landscape shifts, so too does Jeep’s design. The upcoming all-electric Jeep Recon model marks a return to the brand’s classic boxy aesthetic, sharing a platform with the more rounded Grand Cherokee. Digital artists, drawing inspiration from the brand’s heritage and current trends, have envisioned a new Jeep Grand Cherokee that blends the square nostalgia of historic Jeeps with cutting-edge futuristic elements.

Here’s how the design of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, set to debut in 2028, could evolve

Drawing inspiration from the Cherokee and incorporating elements reminiscent of the Rivian R1S, designed by former members of the Jeep design studio, and the current Grand Wagoneer, this new interpretation of the Grand Cherokee is a striking fusion of classic and modern. The design showcased by the Q Cars YouTube channel features a four-door Jeep SUV that impresses with its bold, angular lines. It challenges the notion that contemporary designs must adhere to aerodynamic silhouettes. This imagined Grand Cherokee echoes the rugged spirit Jeep is famous for, pushing the boundaries of what a modern vehicle can embody.

While the front view bears more resemblance to the Rivian R1S, we can see that the rear glass draws inspiration from the current Grand Wagoneer. However, in the rear images, the distinctive trait of the current Grand Wagoneer has been replaced with a more modern version of the classic Jeep SJ, something we like to see in the overall design.

This bold reimagining of the Grand Cherokee stands apart from other automotive designs that tend to conform to computer-assisted efficiency. It’s a testament to Jeep‘s commitment to preserving its legacy while innovating. While rounded and sculpted vehicles often convey luxury, the new Grand Cherokee’s boxy design reveals its off-road capabilities, a hallmark of Jeep’s heritage.

This futuristic interpretation represents much more than just an aesthetic makeover; it symbolizes a philosophy: a dedication to pushing boundaries. It’s a statement that there’s room to honor the past while embracing the future in a world of evolving design norms.