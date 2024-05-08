Here’s what we know about the upcoming Alfa Romeo E-SUV

Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be one of the future cars to join the lineup of the Italian automaker. Its debut, while not officially confirmed, is expected by the end of 2027. At the moment, the newly confirmed cars are the Junior, presented last month, and the new Stelvio and Giulia.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV to hit the market in 2027: here’s all we know so far

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV is expected to feature a unique design compared to the Junior, Stelvio, and Giulia, although it will retain some elements of the recent compact SUV. This vehicle is primarily intended for the North American and Chinese markets, so it will be around 5 meters long and have a massive and elegant appearance. Despite its imposing size, the SUV will have a sporty and aerodynamic look.

This vehicle will be based on a longer version of Stellantis’ STLA Large platform and could share several components with the Jeep Wagoneer S as well. The American automaker’s SUV could therefore provide some more clues about the characteristics of the Italian SUV. Jean Philippe Imparato, in one of his recent interviews, stated that the vehicle has been in development for several years and “will amaze with its design”.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be the brand’s future flagship, bringing the Italian automaker back to the E segment after many years. It will offer driving pleasure, sporty elegance, Italian design, and luxury. The model will also be equipped with STLA Brain, a technology that uses artificial intelligence to guarantee the best possible handling and driving pleasure. The car should be offered on the market exclusively in an electric version, but due to the negative results of battery-powered cars globally, the brand could change its strategy and also offer the model with an internal combustion engine.