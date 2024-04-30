Will the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia become a crossover?

Speculation continues about the next-gen Alfa Romeo Giulia, set for release in 2026. After showing you a concept of the new Giulia inspired by the Dodge Charger, here is this elaborate render by @lars_o_saeltzer. According to this reconstruction, the new sedan from the Biscione will be more like an SUV than a sedan.

2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia will be a crossover?

The online community is discussing the various paths that Alfa Romeo could take in its desire to relaunch its flagship once and for all, with divided opinions on which direction the brand should take for the near future. The recent reveal of the Alfa Romeo Junior has marked a new stylistic vision that could influence the brand’s future proposals.

This specific render that we are showing you does not seem to be inspired by the Junior, however it shows us a completely counterintuitive idea compared to what we might expect. That Alfa Romeo decides to completely abandon the sedan segment seems rather unlikely, but there is no reason to exclude that the new Giulia could evolve into something different to make room for new future models that will have the burden of keeping this segment alive.

Such a radical change to the Giulia would be quite divisive among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts around the world. While the innovative design of this digital prototype is undoubtedly very interesting, it seems to differ too much from the style embodied by both the Junior and the 33 Stradale. Therefore, more than the design, the most interesting aspect here is the idea of the Giulia becoming an SUV, given the high popularity of these types of vehicles in both Europe and the American market, where Stellantis is aiming to expand.

For now this is the only render that shows us a hypothetical 2026 Giulia in SUV version, however passionate designers around the world are having fun in many different ways. One of these is a version of the next Giulia with a truncated tail which, looking at it like this, seems really very beautiful. Alfa Romeo is certainly observing all this interest from the public, and it is likely that it will draw inspiration from one of these concepts.