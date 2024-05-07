Jeep Wagoneer S: first spy shots of the new SUV revealed

Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand’s new electric SUV unveiled in teasers over the past few months, will play a very important role in the Stellantis American automaker’s lineup. In the past few hours, the first spy photos of the new uncamouflaged model have emerged, which show the vehicle on the road during testing before its official market debut.

First spy photos of the new Jeep Wagoneer S revealed, expected to debut by the end of the year

Jeep Wagoneer S gives us a closer look at its design features. The prototype shows that great importance was given to aerodynamics in the creation of this vehicle, along with unique stylistic elements such as the D-pillar wings and the rear spoiler. Initial reports suggest that the new Jeep model will have a powerful dual-motor AWD system capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. While the vehicle is only expected to be available in an electric-only version, it could also be equipped with an ICE. Stellantis is evaluating the possibility of offering both electric and gasoline powertrains to satisfy a wider range of customers.

Initially, it was expected that this model, as well as the upcoming Jeep Recon, would only arrive on the market in an electric version. However, recently Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa has not ruled out the arrival of at least one ICE version for this model, as the brand’s goal is to sell at least 1 million vehicles per year in the United States and regain significant market share.

The Jeep Wagoneer S will have a length of approximately 4.9 meters and will be available in both the United States and Europe. While we wait to discover more news about the new model coming to the Jeep market, here are the new spy photos showing the model undergoing final testing before its official debut.