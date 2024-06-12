Here are what the sales targets are by 2024 in the Alfa Romeo CEO’s view

Under the leadership of CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo is looking to the future with optimism and determination. The brand has an ambitious plan in store that combines tradition and innovation, aiming to relaunch itself globally and consolidate its commercial recovery. Here are what the forecasts are

Ambitious goals, new models and global relaunch: here’s the CEO’s plan for Biscione

Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, during one of his latest interviews painted a rather optimistic overall picture for the brand’s future. In fact, the forecast is that by the end of 2024, the manufacturer expects to sell between 80 and 90 thousand cars globally, numbers that stand for the great commercial recovery on every front.

Imparato, however, also made it clear that the main goal is not to focus solely on sales volumes. In fact, at the heart of the strategy is the global relaunch of the brand. A business strategy that is based on careful work aimed at enhancing Alfa Romeo’s heritage and protecting its distinctive value.

One of the key steps on this path is surely the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Junior. This car marks the brand’s re-entry into the B-segment of the market, with the ambition to win back old customers. In fact, the plan is to try to attract the attention of people who used to own a MiTo or Giulietta-and consequently attract new ones. The Junior is an important part of expanding the range and presiding over a strategic segment.

The relaunch plan calls for a fairly brisk pace of newness: it consists of one new model a year. As we already know, 2025 will be the year of the new Stelvio, while 2026 will see the arrival of the new Giulia. These new releases will further boost the brand and contribute to the sales targets Alfa Romeo has set.

Alfa Romeo, in any case, is continuing to generate profits, a positive trend that has been going on for some years now. This aspect, according to Imparato, obviously represents a key element in order to have the possibility of being able to plan the future development of the brand with serenity. The CEO also reiterated Alfa Romeo’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence in Italy as well. As proof of this, we know that the new Giulia and Stelvio will be produced at the Cassino plant, while the Tonale SUV will continue to be assembled in Pomigliano. Imparato also confirms a willingness to continue with other investments in the future.

Alfa Romeo keeps its eyes firmly fixed on the future, relying heavily on a solid strategy that combines tradition and innovation. The launch of new models, the focus on relaunching the brand globally and the commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the global market are the pillars of an ambitious growth path that aims to consolidate the Biscione as a benchmark in the global automotive scene.