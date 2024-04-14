New Alfa Romeo MiTo: just a dream or reality? A dip into the future

In the waves of enthusiasm generated by the debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano, a concept has started making its way among Biscione enthusiasts: the return of the iconic and much-loved MiTo.

The protagonist of this dream is a digital render created by Salvatore Lepore, who hypothesizes a new MiTo revisited in a modern key, following the lines of the Milano SUV and with a dash of Lancia Ypsilon in the mix. The result? A compact and sporty car, with the classic Alfa Romeo badge in the center of the grille, sharp LED headlights, muscular sides.

At present, a new MiTo is not in Alfa Romeo’s official plans, however. In fact, the Biscione seems to be focused on segments C and D, with the arrival of an heir to the Giulietta.

Despite the absence of official confirmation, the idea of a new MiTo continues to fuel the dreams of many enthusiasts. Indeed, the small car had won a special place in the hearts of many over the years, thanks to its sporty design, fun ride, and affordable price.

While Alfa Romeo has not released any concrete signals yet, the successful rendering by Lepore shows the great public interest in a new MiTo.

Only time will reveal whether the new MiTo will remain a dream or become reality. For now, we can only continue to dream and imagine what it would be like to drive this great little car on the road.

What about you, what do you think?