Alfa Romeo Junior is ready to capture UK: here’s how much it costs

The new electric Alfa Romeo Junior is ready to land on UK roads with its eye-catching design and from its excellent performance.

Alfa Romeo Junior lands in the UK: when will it be available to order?

Prices of the new Alfa Romeo Junior for the UK market have been unveiled. It is the first all-electric car from the historic brand that is now ready to conquer the UK roads with its attention-grabbing design, excellent performance, and sporty soul.

The electric Junior comes in different variants. On the one hand we find the 156-hp version with a range of 400 km (WLTP). On the other hand, we see the 240-hp Veloce with 350 km range (WLTP). Both perfectly represent the sporty spirit of the Biscione, and are able to offer high performance combined with unparalleled driving pleasure. As for recharging, we know that it comes easy and fast. In fact, the Junior’s battery recharges very quickly: from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes using a 100 kW charger. This feature presents itself as perfect for those who are always on the move and do not want to give up convenience.

The new Junior is also particularly characterized by its low weight, the lightest in its class, and balanced weight distribution. This is precisely why the Junior guarantees a dynamic and engaging driving experience. The Veloce version, in particular, boasts the most direct steering in the segment (14.6:1), for precise and responsive control in every turn. Other equally important features include a slightly lowered sport suspension, brake system with over 38 cm discs and four-piston monoblock calipers. Completing the picture is a Torsen-branded differential to ensure great traction at all times. The Junior features an elegant, sporty design that perfectly reinterprets the hallmarks of the Alfa Romeo brand in a modern way. Flowing, aggressive lines combine with refined details, creating a look that captures the public’s attention in any situation.

When is it possible to order the new Alfa Romeo Junior in the UK? Orders for the car will begin at the very end of June 2024. In fact, this summer, the Alfa Romeo Junior will be on a tour through the United Kingdom, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to admire it up close and experience it firsthand. The roadshow includes several stops, including Bristol, Birmingham, Leicester, and London’s O2 Arena. For more information and more details about the full list of locations, you can visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk.

Alfa Romeo Junior in the UK: here’s how much it cost

Comfort, technology, performance. These are the three characteristics that unite and intertwine the electric Alfa Romeo Junior, which is available in three layouts to suit every desire and need. As we can imagine, each version is priced differently for the British market.

Find the 156-hp Electrica version, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, black/blue interior, 10.25-inch screen, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, keyless go, available with a price starting at £33,895.

The Speciale version features distinctive styling with electrically adjustable driver’s seat and massage function, infotainment complete with navigation system, rear camera, and power tailgate. This is the Elettrica version + sports kit, leather steering wheel, rear camera and electric tailgate, all starting at a price of £35,695.

To finish is the Veloce version that offers thrilling performance thanks to its 240-hp engine, Torsen differential, lowered suspension and sport brake calipers. Aesthetically they note the 20-inch alloy wheels, black roof, tinted windows, Corsa Sabelt leather and suede seats, and leather steering wheel with red stitching. The price starts at £42,295.

A common thread binds the three versions: aerodynamic 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, glossy black mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors, Icona seats in black/blue fabric, customizable ambient lighting, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch center screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 60/40 folding rear seats, advanced safety systems, Keyless go, heat pump, Mode 3 charging cable and 11 kW on-board charger. Each electric Junior boasts the largest trunk in the segment (400 liters) to combine practicality with driving pleasure.