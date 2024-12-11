Hemi Rebirth? Stellantis post-Tavares and the future of the Dodge Charger

Those who have followed the various vicissitudes of Stellntis in recent periods should be perfectly aware that Tavares’ tenure has been characterized by a strongly electrification- and emission-reduction-oriented vision. Something that has at times met with both consensus and criticism in the industry at large. One of the most discussed decisions has been the phasing out of the legendary Hemi V-8 engine, a symbol of the powerful and muscular American car. This choice, which was met with strong internal resistance, brought many questions about Tavares’ strategy and his ability to reconcile the needs of the European market with those of the U.S. market.

Tavares resigns and talk of Hemi V8 returns

Carlos Tavares has stepped down as CEO of Stellantis, and his tenure has been the subject of critical analysis by industry experts. One of the most controversial decisions attributed to Tavares concerns the end of production of the Hemi V-8 engine, a move that was reportedly met with strong internal resistance.

With the resignation of Carlos Tavares, Stellantis awaiting a new CEO, who should be named by the middle of next year. Meanwhile, the company is strengthening its North American operations by appointing Tim Kuniskis, former CEO of Dodge and Ram, to lead the Ram brand. Kuniskis is known for his support of the Hemi V-8 and for launching the high-performance Hellcat range.

A version of the engine that could stand the test of time

Several weeks ago already, we discussed on one occasion that Stellantis may have suggested some significant news about a version of the Hemi V8 engine that would not disappear altogether. The Ram 2500 Power Wagon concept, which will be unveiled at SEMA, is equipped with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine. Although officially a concept, this model is based on the upgraded Heavy Duty pickup truck and anticipates the production version expected later this year. Ram did not provide many details, with the initial focus mainly on the upgraded Cummins diesel engine.

However, with the Stellantis concept equipped with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, it appears that the powertrain will continue to be offered in the revamped pickup. In the current model, it produces 410 hp (306 kW) and 582 Nm of torque. Only time will tell what will happen, but rumors suggested that the Hemi would survive in the heavy-duty pickup. Its appearance in the concept seems to confirm this, but we will find out for sure later this year.

Hemi V8 continuing to be used

Its return could mark a change in corporate culture after Tavares’ exit. Although there is currently no confirmation yet, the Hemi V-8 could return as Stellantis continues to offer these engines in its vehicles, such as the Durango Hellcat and full-size pickups. A V-8 version of the new Charger is expected after the electric and six-cylinder variants.

This engine continues to be used in some cars but its presence has been greatly reduced lately. According to a CNBC report, Tavares’ stewardship at Stellantis reflected a vision geared more toward the European model than the U.S. model, leading to an acceleration toward electrification and a greater focus on reducing emissions. Despite this, in the United States, the transition to electric vehicles is still proceeding rather slowly, highlighting difficulties in implementing Tavares’ overall strategy.