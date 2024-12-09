Kuniskis returns to lead the Ram brand

Kuniskis is already widely known in the automotive world, and now he has returned as a key part of the Stellantis group, after he decided to leave the company earlier this year. In particular, he has returned to take charge of the fortunes of the American Ram Trucks brand. The news was made public following an internal decision, which was later communicated to all employees on Monday, Dec. 9

Kuniskis chosen to lift Ram’s fortunes

Kuniskis, as we have already anticipated, is already well known for his experience and ability to lead successful brands. For this very reason, he has been chosen to take the Ram brand, one of Stellantis’ most important brands, back on a tough path of growth and renewal. His extensive knowledge of the industry and his ability to understand the market’s needs in advance make him the ideal figure to address the brand’s current and future issues, which after all characterize the internal industry currently.

Kuniskis’ return to take the reins in such a strategic area within Stellantis is a clear symbol of the company’s desire to try to further strengthen its position in the North American market and reposition the Ram brand where everyone believes it deserves to be. His experience in managing very important brands such as Dodge and his ability to bring forward important factors such as innovation and creating successful products will be crucial to Ram Trucks’ future.

Post Tavares with Kuniskis and other changes

After Carlos Tavares unexpectedly announced his resignation from Stellantis due to some difficulties in the North American market, the company decided to try to organize its management structure differently. Specifically, Tim Kuniskis, formerly head of Ram and Dodge, has been recalled to lead the Ram brand for the umpteenth time. The choice stems from Stellantis wanting to focus heavily on a major brand in America, choosing Kuniskis specifically because of his extensive experience in this area. Indeed, he is also known for turning Dodge into a benchmark for high-performance muscle cars around the world with the creation of the Hellcat models. This, along with many others, is one of the reasons why he is considered a leading figure in the automotive industry, and his experience will be instrumental in leading Ram to new successes.

The fact that Tim Kuniskis has returned to work for the automotive company Stellantis has also generated a number of important changes in its North American operations. In detail we can see that new roles have been assigned. For example, Chris Feuell, who was previously in charge of the Ram and Chrysler brands, will now also have responsibility for Alfa Romeo. Jeff Kommor, from now on will be in charge exclusively of sales in North America. Continuing on we also find Larry Dominique, who instead, has left his role as head of Alfa Romeo for North America. Therefore, as we can see, Kuniskis’ return has caused a reorganization of the Stellantis management team in North America, with the aim of improving the performance and management of the different automotive brands in the market.